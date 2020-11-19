Football Football Rangers pair banned for seven games over breach of COVID-19 rules The Scottish Football Association confirmed on Thursday that Rangers pair Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been banned for seven games. Reuters 19 November, 2020 20:46 IST The internal investigation by Rangers on the players breaking the protocol is ongoing. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 19 November, 2020 20:46 IST Rangers' Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been banned for seven games after breaching COVID-19 regulations by attending a party, the Scottish Football Association (SFA) said on Thursday.Jones and Edmundson attended a private gathering “with others outside their household” on November 1 following which they were suspended by Rangers pending an internal investigation. Rangers suspends two players over breach of COVID-19 rules The ban means the pair will miss Rangers' games against Aberdeen, Falkirk, Ross County, Dundee United, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Hibernian and will be eligible to return only for their clash with St Mirren on December 30.Rangers is unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season and top the table with 38 points from 14 games, nine clear of Celtic, which has two games in hand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos