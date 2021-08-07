Rangers' 40-game unbeaten league run comes to an end

Scottish Premiership champion Rangers' run of 40 unbeaten league matches was ended on Saturday as it lost 1-0 to Dundee United.

Rangers, which won the 2020-21 Scottish top-flight season with a haul of 102 points, last lost to Hamilton on March 4, 2020, before Jamie Robson's second-half goal on Saturday earned Dundee United a victory at Tannadice Park.

Manager Steven Gerrard led Rangers to its first Premiership title in a decade last season as it finished 25 points above Celtic and crushed its arch rivals' hopes of a 10th straight league title.