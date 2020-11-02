Football

Rangers suspends two players over breach of COVID-19 rules

Rangers duo Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have been suspended after they breached COVID-19 regulations by attending a party.

Reuters
Rangers FC said both players have been placed in self isolation for 14 days and will be unavailable until the conclusion of an internal investigation. (Representative Image)   -  Getty Images

Rangers has suspended Jordan Jones and George Edmundson after the pair breached COVID-19 regulations by attending a party, the Scottish Premiership club said on Monday.

Jones and Edmundson have been placed in self isolation for 14 days after the duo attended a private gathering “with others outside their household”, the club said.

Rangers confirmed both players will be unavailable until the conclusion of an internal investigation.

“We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers,” Stewart Robertson, the club's managing director, said in a statement.

“We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards and it is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers,” he added.

