Rangers confirms positive COVID tests ahead of Celtic clash

Rangers has received positive COVID-19 tests in its latest round of testing, the Scottish champion said on Tuesday, days before its weekend clash against Celtic.

It travels to Armenia to take on Alashkert in the second leg of its Europa League playoff on Thursday holding a 1-0 lead before facing Old Firm rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox three days later.

"Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests. Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with 'close contacts'," said the club in a statement.

The club did not name the players or staff that had been infected.

"We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols. From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so," the statement added.

Rangers, which beat Ross County 4-2 last week, has six points from its three league games so far this season.