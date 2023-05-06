AC Milan loses Leao to injury ahead of the Champions League semifinal against Inter

AC Milan suffered a major injury blow when its forward Rafael Leao limped off the field, early on during the Serie A match against Lazio on Saturday.

Leao walked off the pitch in the 11th minute of Milan’s match, shortly after pulling up and clutching the top of his right thigh. The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Rossoneri and has scored 12 league goals this season.

Milan, however, pulled off a comfortable win against Lazio, with goals from Isamael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez.

The team, which had drawn four of their previous five league matches, moved up two places to fourth on 61 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Inter Milan and three more than Atalanta in sixth who both have a game in hand.

“What was important was to play well and we did that even without Leao,” said an optimistic manager Stefano Pioli, after the match. “I don’t think it’s serious but we’ll evaluate it tomorrow. He stopped in time, he was very calm and that gives me good hope.”

AC Milan hosts city rival Inter in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal for the first time in 20 years, on May 10. The return leg is six days later.