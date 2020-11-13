Football

Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games

Rashford had missed Thursday's Ireland friendly because of an injury and will not return to the squad while Coady was forced to self-isolate following contact with a positive COVID-19 patient.

Reuters
13 November, 2020 10:07 IST

Rashford missed Thursday's 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury sustained last weekend for Manchester United and will not return to the squad.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
13 November, 2020 10:07 IST

Striker Marcus Rashford and defender Conor Coady will miss England's Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Rashford missed Thursday's 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury sustained last weekend for Manchester United and will not return to the squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had come into contact with somebody prior to joining the camp who had tested positive for COVID-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert.

READ | Arsenal captain Aubameyang hits back at criticism from Real Madrid's Kroos

Coady had returned two negative tests as part of the FA and UEFA's protocol but has to adhere to a period of self-isolation under UK government health protocols.

England plays Belgium in Leuven on Sunday before hosting Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos