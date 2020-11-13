Football Football Rashford and Coady to miss England's Nation League games Rashford had missed Thursday's Ireland friendly because of an injury and will not return to the squad while Coady was forced to self-isolate following contact with a positive COVID-19 patient. Reuters 13 November, 2020 10:07 IST Rashford missed Thursday's 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury sustained last weekend for Manchester United and will not return to the squad. - Getty Images Reuters 13 November, 2020 10:07 IST Striker Marcus Rashford and defender Conor Coady will miss England's Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland, the Football Association said on Thursday.Rashford missed Thursday's 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland because of an injury sustained last weekend for Manchester United and will not return to the squad.Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Coady has been forced to self-isolate having discovered he had come into contact with somebody prior to joining the camp who had tested positive for COVID-19 via an NHS Test and Trace alert.READ | Arsenal captain Aubameyang hits back at criticism from Real Madrid's Kroos Coady had returned two negative tests as part of the FA and UEFA's protocol but has to adhere to a period of self-isolation under UK government health protocols.England plays Belgium in Leuven on Sunday before hosting Iceland at Wembley on Wednesday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos