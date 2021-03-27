Football Football Rashford, Saka to miss England World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and Poland with injury Marcus Rashford reported for England duty with a foot injury and will return to Manchester United for rehabilitation; Bukayo Saka misses out with hamstring issue. Reuters 27 March, 2021 08:19 IST Rashford missed United's FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Leicester last Sunday after picking up the foot injury against AC Milan in the Europa League. - Getty Images Reuters 27 March, 2021 08:19 IST England will be without striker Marcus Rashford and winger Bukayo Saka for its World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland due to injury, the FA said on Friday. UEFA set to decide next week on 36-team Champions League Rashford missed the 5-0 win over San Marino at Wembley on Thursday after joining the England camp with a foot problem and will continue his rehabilitation with his club Manchester United, the FA added in a statement. Italy to host Euro 2020 opener with crowd, says federation chief Arsenal's Saka remained at the London club for further assessment on a hamstring issue and will now also miss the Group I games in Albania on Sunday and at home to Poland on Wednesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.