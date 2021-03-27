Football

Rashford, Saka to miss England World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and Poland with injury

Marcus Rashford reported for England duty with a foot injury and will return to Manchester United for rehabilitation; Bukayo Saka misses out with hamstring issue.

Reuters
27 March, 2021 08:19 IST

Rashford missed United's FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Leicester last Sunday after picking up the foot injury against AC Milan in the Europa League.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
27 March, 2021 08:19 IST

England will be without striker Marcus Rashford and winger Bukayo Saka for its World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland due to injury, the FA said on Friday.

UEFA set to decide next week on 36-team Champions League  

Rashford missed the 5-0 win over San Marino at Wembley on Thursday after joining the England camp with a foot problem and will continue his rehabilitation with his club Manchester United, the FA added in a statement.

Italy to host Euro 2020 opener with crowd, says federation chief  

Arsenal's Saka remained at the London club for further assessment on a hamstring issue and will now also miss the Group I games in Albania on Sunday and at home to Poland on Wednesday.