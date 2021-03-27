Rashford, Saka to miss England World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and Poland with injury

England will be without striker Marcus Rashford and winger Bukayo Saka for its World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland due to injury, the FA said on Friday.

Rashford missed the 5-0 win over San Marino at Wembley on Thursday after joining the England camp with a foot problem and will continue his rehabilitation with his club Manchester United, the FA added in a statement.

Arsenal's Saka remained at the London club for further assessment on a hamstring issue and will now also miss the Group I games in Albania on Sunday and at home to Poland on Wednesday.