Joaquin becomes oldest player to score La Liga hat-trick

Real Betis winger Joaquin rolled back the years on Sunday as he became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga history.

The 38-year-old plundered three goals inside the opening 20 minutes in his side's clash with Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Benito Villamarin. Betis won 3-2 over Bilbao.

His treble takes his La Liga tally for the season to six goals – the same as his total from last season and the most he has scored in a domestic campaign since 2003-04.

Joaquin – capped 51 times by Spain – started his career at Betis before moving to Valencia in 2006. He then enjoyed spells at Malaga and Fiorentina before returning to Los Verdiblancos in 2015.