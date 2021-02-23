Robertson's brace takes Real Kashmir to top of I-League table

Mason Robertson's brace helped Real Kashmir FC beat Aizawl FC 3-1 and climb to the top of the I-League table at the VYBK Stadium here on Tuesday.

A defensive error gave Aizawl the lead in the 26th minute through Lalremsanga, while Lukman Adefemi's first half strike and a double by Robertson in the second powered the Snow Leopards to a thumping win.

With the win, Real Kashmir extended its unbeaten streak to nine games and could remain on top of the I-League table, if Churchill Brothers drop points against NEROCA on Wednesday.

In what was a cagey first half between the two sides, it took two moments of defensive errors from either team to let the other score. However, it was Aizawl who tried to breach the Real Kashmir citadel with its possession-heavy style of football from the opening minutes.

Real Kashmir goalkeeper Mithun Samanta made his first save in the eighth minute to keep out Ramhlunchhunga's shot.

The Snow Leopards, boasting one of the best defences in the league so far, relied on counter-attack and direct football. It almost paid dividends for the side in the 14th minute when midfielder Farhan Gani sent Dipanda Dicka on to the goal. But Dicka's effort was cut short by a crunching tackle from Lalchungnunga.

A defensive error in the 26th minute saw the Real Kashmir concede.

A goal-kick by Aizawl's custodian was misjudged by Robertson and the ball bounced over him as it caught Pawan Kumar in an awkward position. It ultimately led to Lalremsanga picking up the pieces and slotting it past a hapless Samanta.

Real Kashmir equalised eight minutes later as Robertson made amends. With the Aizawl defence switched off, Robertson's long throw-in from the left flank found Adefemi, who unleashed a header from close range to restore parity.

The Snow Leopards were given a golden opportunity to surge into the lead when Adefemi's header off a Robertson cross forced the opposition goalkeeper to make a save. The rebound found Dicka inside the box, but he skied his shot from close range.

Yan Law's Aizawl was not so lucky in the 56th minute. Pratesh Shirdokar's free-kick from a distance found Robertson in the box and his free header found the bottom-right corner to put Real Kashmir ahead.

In the 68th minute, Robertson's long throw-in once again found Adefemi inside the box in almost a replay of the first goal. However, this time, the Aizawl goalkeeper heroically saved Adefemi's header to deny him from close range.

Scotsman Robertson put the tie to bed when he curled in a free-kick from 30 yards out to make it 3-1.

Though Aizawl tried to make a comeback, the lead proved to be unassailable. The result sees Aizawl sit on 12 points from nine matches.