Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: Bilbao misses a penalty in Benzema’s last game; Streaming Info; Lineups

- June 04, 2023 22:1110’ Courtois saves!
Thibaut Courtois with a stunning save to deny Vesga from the spot! Bilbao unable to take the early advantage.
- June 04, 2023 22:109’ Penalty to Bilbao!
The referee blows the whistle handing a penalty to Bilbao after a Kroos handball following the corner.
- June 04, 2023 22:099’
A round of applause from the Madrid faithful everytime their talisman Benzema touches the ball. Madrid unable to find a way through at the moment. Athletic manages to counter and earn a corner.
- June 04, 2023 22:065’ RMA 0 - ATH 0
Madrid slowly growing into the game with control of the ball. Vesga manages to overturn posession, which is in turn taken back by the home side.
- June 04, 2023 22:032’
The visitors have begun on a positive note with control of the ball, vying to find the Williams brothers up front.
- June 04, 2023 22:00Kick Off
Real Madrid are in its white home kit for today’s match. Bilbao are sporting its traditional red and white stripes.
A warm hug between the captains Benzema and De Marcos is followed by an ovation for the Real Madrid Men’s Basketball team.
Benzema with the kick-off and off we go!
- June 04, 2023 21:41Current Form
Real Madrid come into the final matchday on the back of three wins and two losses in its last five gameweeks.
Athletic Bilbao has managed only three points in its last five matches, courtesy a win at home against Celta Vigo.
- June 04, 2023 21:33League Standings
Real Madrid currently occupy second place on the La Liga table ahead of its city rivals Atletico Madrid by a single point.
Athletic Bilbao is currently eighth, level on points with seventh-placed Osasuna and a point above Girona, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.
- June 04, 2023 21:27The Main Man
- June 04, 2023 21:21Previous Meeting
Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the previous fixture held at the San Mames thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.
- June 04, 2023 21:15A Real Madrid legend bids farewell
Karim Benzema has won more trophies as a Real Madrid player than anyone else.
5x Champions League
5x Club World Cup
4x Supercopa de España
4x LaLiga
4x Super Cup
3x Copa del Rey
- June 04, 2023 21:11Streaming Info
The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.
Live streaming of the game in India will be through Jio Cinema app.
- June 04, 2023 21:08Lineups
RMA: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.
ATH: Simon, Yuri B, Paredes, Vivian, De Marcos, Herrera, Vesga, I. Williams, Sanchet, N. Williams, Guruzeta
- June 04, 2023 21:04Benzema’s Farewell
Real Madrid’s star forward and captain Karim Benzema will leave the club after a 14-year career at the end of the 2022-23 season.
“Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends,” the Spanish giant announced in its statement on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: Bilbao misses a penalty in Benzema’s last game; Streaming Info; Lineups
- England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes 2023
- ISSF Junior World Cup: Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw win 10m air rifle mixed gold
- Gundogan is HIM: Man City midfielder stakes claim to be best signing of Guardiola era
- Indian sports news wrap, June 4
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE