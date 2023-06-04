Magazine

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao; La Liga LIVE: Bilbao misses a penalty in Benzema’s last game; Streaming Info; Lineups

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao

Updated : Jun 04, 2023 22:12 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 16, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 16, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 16, 2022 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA

RMA vs ATH: Follow for all the live updates from the La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao

  • June 04, 2023 22:11
    10’ Courtois saves!

    Thibaut Courtois with a stunning save to deny Vesga from the spot! Bilbao unable to take the early advantage.

  • June 04, 2023 22:10
    9’ Penalty to Bilbao!

    The referee blows the whistle handing a penalty to Bilbao after a Kroos handball following the corner.

  • June 04, 2023 22:09
    9’

    A round of applause from the Madrid faithful everytime their talisman Benzema touches the ball. Madrid unable to find a way through at the moment. Athletic manages to counter and earn a corner.

  • June 04, 2023 22:06
    5’ RMA 0 - ATH 0

    Madrid slowly growing into the game with control of the ball. Vesga manages to overturn posession, which is in turn taken back by the home side.

  • June 04, 2023 22:03
    2’

    The visitors have begun on a positive note with control of the ball, vying to find the Williams brothers up front.

  • June 04, 2023 22:00
    Kick Off

    Real Madrid are in its white home kit for today’s match. Bilbao are sporting its traditional red and white stripes.

    A warm hug between the captains Benzema and De Marcos is followed by an ovation for the Real Madrid Men’s Basketball team.

    Benzema with the kick-off and off we go!

  • June 04, 2023 21:48
    The End of an era

    From Benzema to Hazard: Six players leaving Real Madrid at the end of 2022-23 season

    Here is the list of top exits for the Real Madrid at the end of the 2022-23 season.

  • June 04, 2023 21:41
    Current Form

    Real Madrid come into the final matchday on the back of three wins and two losses in its last five gameweeks.

    Athletic Bilbao has managed only three points in its last five matches, courtesy a win at home against Celta Vigo.

  • June 04, 2023 21:33
    League Standings

    Real Madrid currently occupy second place on the La Liga table ahead of its city rivals Atletico Madrid by a single point.

    Athletic Bilbao is currently eighth, level on points with seventh-placed Osasuna and a point above Girona, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

  • June 04, 2023 21:27
    The Main Man
  • June 04, 2023 21:21
    Previous Meeting

    Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the previous fixture held at the San Mames thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.

  • June 04, 2023 21:15
    A Real Madrid legend bids farewell

    Karim Benzema has won more trophies as a Real Madrid player than anyone else.

    5x Champions League

    5x Club World Cup

    4x Supercopa de España

    4x LaLiga

    4x Super Cup

    3x Copa del Rey

  • June 04, 2023 21:11
    Streaming Info

    The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

    Live streaming of the game in India will be through Jio Cinema app.

  • June 04, 2023 21:08
    Lineups

    RMA: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.

    ATH: Simon, Yuri B, Paredes, Vivian, De Marcos, Herrera, Vesga, I. Williams, Sanchet, N. Williams, Guruzeta

  • June 04, 2023 21:04
    Benzema’s Farewell

    Real Madrid’s star forward and captain Karim Benzema will leave the club after a 14-year career at the end of the 2022-23 season.

    “Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends,” the Spanish giant announced in its statement on Sunday.

