Real Madrid & Barca in 65-year first after Copa del Rey elimination

Real Madrid and Barcelona exited the Copa del Rey on the same date for the first time since 1955 following shock defeats.

La Liga giant Madrid and Barca both crashed out in the quarterfinals on Thursday, stunned by Basque pair Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao respectively.

Madrid was upstaged 4-3 by visiting Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Lionel Messi's Barca – runner-up for six successive seasons – conceded a 93rd-minute goal in a 1-0 loss away to Athletic.

It is the first time in 65 years Madrid and Barca have been eliminated on the same day – the pair ousted by Sevilla and Athletic in the 1955 semifinals.

La Liga leader Madrid and Barca will now turn their attention to league and Champions League honours.

Madrid – three points clear atop La Liga – faces Manchester City in the Champions League last 16, while Barca meets Napoli.