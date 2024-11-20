 />
Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction

Spanish champion Real is auctioning pieces of the club's changing area after rebuilding its iconic Bernabeu stadium.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 22:18 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby's auction rooms in London.
The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby’s auction rooms in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Real Madrid first-team changing room lockers from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium are displayed at Sotheby’s auction rooms in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid dressing-room lockers used by legends, including Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham, have been put on display in London as part of a Sotheby’s auction.

Spanish champion Real is auctioning pieces of the club’s changing area after rebuilding its iconic Bernabeu stadium.

The 24 dressing-room lockers were used by Ronaldo, Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Luis Figo among countless other stars from 2001 to 2022.

They are being auctioned as they were during the 2021-2022 season, when Madrid won a La Liga and Champions League double with a squad including Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric.

Bidding opened for two weeks from November 12 and a reserve price of £10,000 ($12,650) has been set on each individual locker.

“These lockers represent an extraordinary period in Real Madrid’s history,” said George North, Sotheby’s Head of Collection Sales.

“This is the first time we’ve brought an entire locker room to market and it shows the kind of popularity and status of a club like Real Madrid.”

The lockers, which are being exhibited in London until November 26, will include a certificate of authenticity and a list of players who used them.

Other items for sale include Real’s giant stadium mosaic, measuring approximately three metres wide, with a reserve price set at £12,000.

Some of the proceeds of the auction will go to the club’s charitable partner, the Real Madrid Foundation.

