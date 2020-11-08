Football Football Asensio replaces injured Fati in Spain's national team - Sportstar Ansu Fati, who will be replaced by Marco Asensio, injured his left knee in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday AP 08 November, 2020 20:42 IST AP 08 November, 2020 20:42 IST Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio will replace the injured Ansu Fati in Spain’s national team ahead of its upcoming Nations League matches, the Spanish soccer federation said on Sunday.Fati injured his left knee in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Real Betis in the Spanish league on Saturday.The club said the 18-year-old forward has a “torn meniscus” but did not provide a timetable for his recovery. It said the necessary treatment will be determined in the coming days.ALSO READ| Italy manager Mancini names 41-man squad amid COVID-19 concerns Fati had quickly secured a spot in Spain’s national team, becoming one of its most promising players.Asensio is set to report to the national team on Monday. Madrid visits Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday.The Spanish federation had announced on Saturday that Hector Bellerin of Arsenal would replace Jesus Navas, who was injured while playing for Sevilla.Spain has a friendly against the Netherlands on Wednesday. In the Nations League, it visits Switzerland on Saturday and hosts Spain on Tuesday. The Spaniards have a one-point lead over Germany in Group 4. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos