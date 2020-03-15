Rumour Has It: Real Madrid targets Liverpool's Mane

Could Liverpool part with Sadio Mane?

The star forward is a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side, who won the Champions League last season.

However, Real Madrid is reportedly ready to test Liverpool's resolve.

TOP STORY – MADRID SET SIGHTS ON MANE

La Liga giant Real Madrid is targeting Liverpool star Sadio Mane, reports The Mirror.

Mane has established himself as an integral part of Liverpool's squad after arriving from Southampton in 2016.

However, Madrid believes it could tempt Liverpool with a £140million (€154m) offer.

ROUND-UP

- Tuttosport's frontpage has the headline "Hands off Ronaldo". Sunday's newspaper features a story which says Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo want to continue together as the Serie A champion looks to sign a "real number nine" amid links to Mauro Icardi. The Argentina international is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Inter.

- PSG expects Neymar to leave at the end of the season, with ESPN claiming the Ligue 1 giant values the Barcelona target at €150m. Neymar left Barca for PSG in a world-record €222m deal in 2017.

- According to the Express, Chelsea is preparing a £85m (€93m) bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked to the 22-year-old.

- Gazzetta dello Sport claims PSG is keen on Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who is contracted to the Italian giant until 2023. While Pjanic could leave Turin, Emerson Palmieri could arrive as Juve eyes the Chelsea full-back.

- United has offered goalkeeper Dean Henderson a new contract worth £100,000 per week, reports The Sun. Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United.

- The Mirror says United, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all met Birmingham City's asking price for teenage sensation Jude Bellingham.

- Liverpool is ready to offload Xherdan Shaqiri, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana at the end of the season, according to the Liverpool Echo.