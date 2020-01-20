Football Football Real Madrid signs Reinier from Flamengo Reinier Jesus, long linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, has officially signed for Real Madrid. Ben Spratt 20 January, 2020 22:27 IST Reinier Jesus has signed a six-and-a-half year contract with Real Madrid. - Twitter Ben Spratt 20 January, 2020 22:27 IST Real Madrid has completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Reinier Jesus from Flamengo.The attacker has long been linked with a €30million switch to Madrid, with reports previously suggesting he would sign after turning 18 on January 19.Reinier's arrival was subsequently confirmed on Monday, agreeing a six-and-a-half-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.He scored six goals in 14 appearances for Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos