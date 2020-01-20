Real Madrid signs Reinier from Flamengo

Real Madrid has completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Reinier Jesus from Flamengo.

The attacker has long been linked with a €30million switch to Madrid, with reports previously suggesting he would sign after turning 18 on January 19.

Reinier's arrival was subsequently confirmed on Monday, agreeing a six-and-a-half-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He scored six goals in 14 appearances for Flamengo in Brazil's Serie A last year.