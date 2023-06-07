Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad

Benzema, who left Real Madrid after 14 years and 648 games, is set to play against his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 07:21 IST , JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - 1 MIN READ

AP
Karim Benzema holds the jersey of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad club as he poses for a picture flanked by Al-Ittihad members in Madrid on June 6, 2023.
Karim Benzema holds the jersey of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad club as he poses for a picture flanked by Al-Ittihad members in Madrid on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Karim Benzema holds the jersey of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad club as he poses for a picture flanked by Al-Ittihad members in Madrid on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Karim Benzema has become the latest star to move to Saudi Arabia after signing with the national champion Al-Ittihad on Tuesday.

Benzema, who left Real Madrid after 14 years and 648 games, is set to play against his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in January.

ALSO READ
Champions League: Kyle Walker misses training session due to back problem

Al-Ittihad posted a video on Twitter of Benzema signing a contract until 2026, although the club did not disclose any financial details.

“I am excited to see you in Jeddah,” the French striker said in the video.

The 35-year-old Benzema had been with Madrid since 2009 and won a club record 25 titles, including five Champions League trophies. His last season with Madrid saw him captain the team to victory in the Copa del Rey final but Madrid finished second to Barcelona in the Spanish league and lost in the semifinals of the Champions League.

Also Read | Man City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola

He bid farewell to the fans after scoring in his final Madrid game on Sunday, a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao.

Al-Ittihad, from the port city of Jeddah, won its first Saudi league title since 2009 last month after overhauling Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr from the capital city of Riyadh, which had led for much of the season.

Benzema will be by far the best-known player in a squad which relied heavily this season on Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, the league’s top scorer. The team is coached by Nuno Espirito Santo, who previously coached Wolverhampton and Tottenham in the English Premier League.

Related Topics

Karim Benzema /

Al Ittihad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad
    AP
  2. West Indies clinches ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare
    AP
  3. Borrowed pole and newly minted friendship: How Sunil won Junior Asian decathlon gold
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Fiorentina vs West Ham, UEFA Conference League LIVE streaming info:
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2023, June 7 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur and Rune in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad
    AP
  2. Fiorentina vs West Ham, UEFA Conference League LIVE streaming info:
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Ham’s Conference League final ‘biggest moment’ of Moyes’s career
    Reuters
  4. CONCACAF reverting to Champions Cup from Champions League
    AP
  5. Not very expensive to run a women’s team, says former international Bentla
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Karim Benzema becomes the Saudi league’s latest star after signing with Al-Ittihad
    AP
  2. West Indies clinches ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare
    AP
  3. Borrowed pole and newly minted friendship: How Sunil won Junior Asian decathlon gold
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Fiorentina vs West Ham, UEFA Conference League LIVE streaming info:
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2023, June 7 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur and Rune in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment