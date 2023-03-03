Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti called Barcelona’s defensive tactic ‘strange’ in the 0-1 loss in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday.

Barcelona won the away leg from an own goal by Eder Militao at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid failed to equalise as Barcelona decided to play defensive football for the remainder of the game.

After the match, Ancelotti said Barcelona moved away from its usual passing and attacking football.

“It has been a bit strange to see them play like this,’ Ancelotti said adding, “but they have been very solid, they have a collective commitment, and they have closed all the lines very well.

“Having to attack them with crosses is not the best thing to do, as I said before. And they have led us to that.”

Ancelotti also said that with this strategy Barcelona does not deserve to beat Real Madrid.

“There have hardly been any occasions. I think it’s been one of our best games defensively all season,” said the 63-year-old.

Xavi: Madrid still favourite for final

Xavi, the Barcelona coach, said Real Madrid is still favourite to reach the final despite losing the first leg.

“The 1-0 win gives us a certain advantage,” Xavi said after the game.

“But we are going to have to compete very well against a very strong Real Madrid side. I still see Madrid as a favourite,” he added.