Real Madrid vs Eibar LIVE: Hazard starts, Bale on the bench

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2019-20 La Liga match between Real Madrid and Eibar which will happen at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium on Sunday.

NOTE: Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio and James Rodriguez are on the bench for Real Madrid.

The team line-ups are out!

REAL MADRID XI: T Courtois (G), S Ramos (C), R Varane, D Carvajal, Marcelo, Casemiro, T Kroos, L Modric, Rodrygo, E Hazard, K Benzema.

EIBAR XI: M Dimitrovic (G), S Alvarez, A Arbilla, R Correa, S Cristoforo, P De Blasis, E Exposito, Kike, P Oliveira, F Orellana, Rafa.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Real Madrid’s joint-record signing Eden Hazard and Spain international Marco Asensio are both fit for the team’s first La Liga match in over three months against visitor Eibar on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane has said.

Hazard injured his ankle for the second time this season in February and was expected to miss the rest of the campaign after surgery but the competition being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic gave him extra time to recover.

Asensio meanwhile had missed the entire campaign since rupturing knee ligaments in pre-season and has also benefitted from the long pause in action.

“The good news is that they both have had time to prepare like all the other players, Asensio is training normally, so is Hazard, they are both available and that’s great news for us,” Zidane told a virtual news conference on Saturday.

Zidane’s side is involved in one of the closest-run La Liga title races in recent memory, trailing leader Barcelona by two points with 11 games to go as it looks to overhaul the Catalans to win its first league crown since 2017.

The match with Eibar will also be Real’s first La Liga game at the 6,000 capacity Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where it has chosen to play its final home fixtures of the campaign in order to accelerate renovation works to the Santiago Bernabeu.

That decision was taken because the games were expected to be played behind closed doors and, while fans may now be able to return from June 29, Zidane said the team would still complete the campaign in the tiny stadium at their training ground.