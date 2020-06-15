La Liga: Zidane's Real Madrid returns with convincing 3-1 win over Eibar

Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in its first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at its training ground by scoring in the fourth minute while captain Sergio Ramos struck on the half-hour mark before Marcelo netted in the 37th.

Real did ease off after the interval and Eibar forward Sergi Enrich struck the woodwork before Pedro Bigas pulled a goal back for the visiting side on the hour mark.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane used all five of his substitutions as his players continued to tire.

The win kept Real on La Liga leader Barcelona's heels with 59 points after 28 games. It is two points behind Barca after the Catalans beat Real Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday.

With Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium being revamped, Zidane's men re-started the campaign at the 6,000-capacity Di Stefano stadium where its reserve side plays.

Real is usually greeted by a throng of supporters when its bus arrives at the Bernabeu but it faced a far more relaxing journey on Sunday as it walked 300 metres from its residency at the training ground to the stadium.

Germany midfielder Kroos put his side at ease with a powerful first-time shot which fizzed into the far top corner while Ramos struck the second by knocking a pass from Eden Hazard into the net to complete a sweeping counter attack.

Brazilian left back Marcelo then further stretched the scoreline with a lethal finish into the bottom corner and appeared to celebrate with a tribute to the Black Lives Matter campaign taking place around the world.