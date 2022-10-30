Football

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid vs Girona: Live streaming info, head-to-head, predicted XI, form guide

Here is all you need to know about the Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

30 October, 2022 09:05 IST
Real Madrid players take part in a training session at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas on the outskirts of Madrid on October 29, 2022. 

Real Madrid players take part in a training session at the Ciudad Real Madrid training complex in Valdebebas on the outskirts of Madrid on October 29, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Real Madrid will host Girona, a team which is ranked second from the bottom, in Sunday's La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

League topper Real Madrid has not lost its last five matches in La Liga, but a defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League is a cause of concern for the club. Carlo Ancelotti's team will look for full points against Girona.

On the other hand, Girona lost to Almeria in an away game and played out two draws against Osasuna and Cadiz.

HEAD TO HEAD - Last 5 Matches
Real Madrid 1-2 Girona
Girona 1-3 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 4-2 Girona
Girona 1-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
FORM GUIDE
Real Madrid 
3-1 vs Sevilla
3-0 vs Elche
3-1 vs Barcelona
Girona 
1-1 vs Osasuna
2-3 vs Almeria
1-1 vs Cadiz
Predicted XI
Real Madrid: Courtois (GK); Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius
Girona: Gazzaniga (GK); Couto, D Lopez, Bueno, Hernandez; Herrera, Romeu, A Garcia, Riquelme; Vallejo, Castellanos

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will the Real Madrid vs Girona match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will the Real Madrid vs Girona match kick-off?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will kick-off at 8:45 PM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Girona match be shown on TV in India?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be telecasted live on the Sports 18 in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Girona match?

The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be streamed live on Voot Select app and website.

