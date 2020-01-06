Real Madrid duo Benzema and Bale set to miss Supercopa de Espana

Real Madrid is set to be without Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale for the Supercopa de Espana.

The club on Monday announced Benzema had been diagnosed with a hamstring injury, while Bale has an infection in his upper respiratory tract.

No timescale for the recovery of either player was provided by Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's squad was due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday ahead of its semifinal against Valencia in Jeddah on Wednesday.

With Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez already sidelined, Zidane is set to give prominent roles to Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Valencia confirmed on Sunday Rodrigo Moreno had sustained a sprained knee but he was included in their 26-man squad to face Madrid.