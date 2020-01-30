Football Football Real Madrid sweeps past Zaragoza into Copa del Rey quarters It was little more than an evening stroll for Real Madrid, which outclassed Real Zaragoza to reach the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Reuters 30 January, 2020 10:18 IST Real Madrid had an easy outing against Zaragoza on Wednesday. - AFP Reuters 30 January, 2020 10:18 IST Real Madrid thrashed a depleted Real Zaragoza side 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.The second division team made eight changes as it rested players for its clash with leader Cadiz on Sunday and the 13-times European Cup winner took full advantage.Real moved ahead in the sixth minute when defender Raphael Varane finished from close range after a clever corner routine.Lucas Vazquez doubled Madrid's advantage with a drive into the top corner after being set up by Toni Kroos.Japanese playmaker Shinji Kagawa caused problems for the illustrious visitor at La Romareda, with Alphonse Areola making a fine save to deny him.Vinicius Jr. struck after 72 minutes with Karim Benzema wrapping up the win from close range for Zinedine Zidane's rampant side.Third-tier Cultural Leonesa nearly took another scalp after eliminating Atletico Madrid in the previous round, with Valencia needing a 4-2 penalty shootout victory to beat them following a 0-0 draw. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos