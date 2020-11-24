Football Football Sociedad's David Silva faces spell out with hamstring injury The Spaniard, who has started Sociedad's last eight games, hurt his hamstring in its 1-0 win at Cadiz on Sunday. Reuters 24 November, 2020 17:48 IST Real Sociedad said Silva has a grade one (mild) hamstring strain, without saying how long he would be out for. Reuters 24 November, 2020 17:48 IST La Liga leader Real Sociedad has been dealt a blow with the confirmation that playmaker David Silva has injured his hamstring.Silva, who has started his side's last eight games and helped it win six consecutive matches to go three points clear at the top of the Spanish standings, hurt his hamstring in Sunday's 1-0 win at Cadiz according to a club statement.READ | Tuchel calls on Mbappe to step up in Champions League The statement said he has a grade one (mild) hamstring strain, without saying how long he would be out for.Silva, who joined Sociedad in August after spending a trophy-laden decade with Manchester City, is ruled out of Thursday's Europa League trip to AZ Alkmaar and is a doubt for Sunday's La Liga game at home to Villarreal. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos