Coronavirus: Copa del Rey final postponed

The Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

Basque sides Sociedad and Athletic were due to play for the trophy in Seville on April 18 but the match has been pushed back by the RFEF.

According to reports in the Spanish media, the game is set to be rescheduled for May 30, though talks will take place next week.

"It was a very positive first meeting, because at a time of great difficulty we have agreed we have to ensure the final has a crowd in the stands, with a Cartuja [stadium] that is overflowing," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales in a statement.

"The first measure has been to rule out the date of April 18 and next week we will agree a date between the three parties, so the two clubs can prepare for a fantastic final."

At least the next two matchdays in Spain's top two tiers will be played behind closed doors due to the proliferation of COVID-19, though the national footballers' union has requested matches be suspended.

The RFEF also announced on Wednesday that all non-professional men's and women's football and futsal matches have been postponed for two weeks.

According to the World Health Organisation, Spain has seen 1,639 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths.