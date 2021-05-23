Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

Several people were injured, and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club's Serbian national league football title.

The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening. They then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located.

Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards who the Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club.

Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 - mostly Red Star - fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots.

“This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said.

“This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserve to be sharply punished.”

The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.