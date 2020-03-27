Football Football Coronavirus: De Gea thanked amid reports of €300,000 donation to Community of Madrid David de Gea was thanked by the Community of Madrid president for his help in fighting the coronavirus. Dejan Kalinic 27 March, 2020 07:50 IST Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 27 March, 2020 07:50 IST Community of Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso thanked David de Gea for his help in fighting the coronavirus amid reports the Manchester United goalkeeper donated €300,000.Spain has been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting more than 57,700 cases and 4,365 deaths.The Madrid-born De Gea reportedly donated €300,000 to the Community of Madrid and Ayuso offered her thanks to the Spain international."Thank you, @D_DeGea!" she wrote on Twitter. ¡Gracias, @D_DeGea ! La gran ayuda que has aportado a @comunidadmadrid será clave para combatir el COVID-19.Eternamente agradecidos, orgullosos de ti.— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) March 26, 2020 "The great help you have provided to @comunidadmadrid, it will be key to combat COVID-19."Eternally grateful, proud of you."There have been more than 529,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, with deaths nearing 24,000.It has brought sport to a standstill, with De Gea's United fifth in the Premier League when it was suspended. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos