Ricardo Pereira out for season, likely to miss Euro 2020 with ACL damage

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season - and most likely Euro 2020 - after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament. The Portugal international hurt his knee during Leicester's 4-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Brendan Rodgers confirmed the right-back will be unavailable for selection for the rest of the campaign. "We've got Ricardo Pereira who will be out for the rest of the season. He had a challenge and has hurt his ACL," Rodgers said on Thursday.

READ | Ronaldo in quarantine in Portugal after Juventus teammate tests coronavirus positive

"He's not had an operation. He's just with the medical team. It's a blow for us. It's an opportunity for someone else. It's a shame. You've just got to see how the player reacts. You're looking between four to six months. That will be the time we are expecting."

There was further bad news for the Foxes in relation to James Maddison, who will be out until after the international break with a calf injury. Furthermore, Rodgers also announced three Leicester players had "shown symptoms and signs" of coronavirus and were now isolated away from the rest of the squad.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread cancellation of sporting events and fixtures, though some will take place as scheduled but behind closed doors. There have been 590 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom, with eight deaths. Leicester sits third in the Premier League and are due to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.