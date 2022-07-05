Football Football Richarlison given one-game suspension by FA for flare-throwing incideny Richarlison, who has signed for Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022-23 season, threw the flare after his goal in Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at Goodison Park in May. Reuters 05 July, 2022 17:07 IST Richarlison celebrated his 46th-minute goal by picking up the flare, which had landed on the field, and throwing it back towards the stand. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 July, 2022 17:07 IST Brazil forward Richarlison has been suspended for one match and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,050) for throwing a flare off the field while playing for Everton against Chelsea last season, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.Richarlison, who has signed for Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022-23 season, threw the flare after his goal in Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at Goodison Park in May.READ: Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape- report The 25-year-old celebrated his 46th-minute goal by picking up the flare, which had landed on the field, and throwing it back towards the stand.The FA said that Richarlison admitted that his conduct was improper. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :