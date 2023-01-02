Football

Former Celtic striker Frank McGarvey loses cancer battle at 66

Frank McGarvey spent five years with Celtic in the early 1980s during which he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

02 January, 2023 08:37 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Flags are seen during a Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park in 2021.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Flags are seen during a Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park in 2021.

Frank McGarvey spent five years with Celtic in the early 1980s during which he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey died on Sunday at the age of 66 after losing a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Glasgow giant announced.

“Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66,” said a Celtic statement.

McGarvey made 341 appearances and scored 102 goals over two spells with St Mirren. He spent five years with Celtic in the early 1980s during which he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

He also made seven appearances for Scotland.

St Mirren said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of McGarvey’s death and added that he would be “forever remembered” at the club.

