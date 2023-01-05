Football

Lewandowski ban upheld ahead of Barca trip to Atletico

Lewandowski was hit with a suspension after a red card against Osasuna in November before the World Cup break.

AFP
Barcelona 05 January, 2023 08:51 IST
Barcelona 05 January, 2023 08:51 IST
Barcelona’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski shoots a ball during a training session, open to fans, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

Barcelona’s Polish forward Robert Lewandowski shoots a ball during a training session, open to fans, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lewandowski was hit with a suspension after a red card against Osasuna in November before the World Cup break.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s three-match ban was upheld by Spain’s sports court on Wednesday and he will miss the visit to Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.

A club source told AFP that Barcelona would abide by the decision, having had the punishment suspended by another Madrid court last week, which allowed him to face Espanyol on Saturday.

Lewandowski was hit with a suspension after a red card against Osasuna in November before the World Cup break.

Also Read
From F1 to CR7, oil-rich Saudi Arabia’s sports shopping spree

The decision to suspend his ban meant the Polish forward, La Liga’s top goalscorer, could play in the Catalan derby on December 31, but he failed to score in the 1-1 draw.

Espanyol were angered by the court decision and their president and board refused to attend the match against Barcelona.

Lewandowski will now miss the league leader’ fixtures against Atletico, Getafe and Girona.

The former Bayern Munich striker had two additional matches added to his automatic one match suspension for dismissal against Osasuna, after making a gesture perceived as disrespectful towards the referee.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us