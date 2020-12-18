Football Football The Best Awards: Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo to win FIFA Men’s Player award Lucy Bronze took home top honours in the women's category while Sarina Wiegman and Jurgen Klopp won coaching honours at 2020 The Best FIFA Football Awards. Reuters 18 December, 2020 01:58 IST The awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans. - AP Reuters 18 December, 2020 01:58 IST Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski was named The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020 on Thursday, beating off competition from last year's winner Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.Lewandowski, who won the German league and cup double as well as the Champions League with Bayern, finished as top scorer in all three competitions and won the award for the first time.The 32-year-old also led Poland to Euro 2020 qualification and was named the 2019-20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year in October. So proud of these boys #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/a2rDwjHwmP— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 17, 2020 The Best FIFA Football Awards, as it happenedManchester City full back Lucy Bronze won the women's best player award, becoming the first female English player to take the prize. Bronze won the Champions League with Olympique Lyonnais earlier this year."I don't have the words right now to explain how Im feeling," Bronze said."If there's anything 2020 has taught us to appreciate every moment you've got, not look too far ahead and live in the here and now."I appreciate it more than ever. I'll remember this moment forever, for the rest of my life."Elsewhere, in the Men's categories, Liverpool's Juergen Klopp was named The Best Men's Coach for the second successive year after guiding Liverpool to a first Premier League title in 30 years. Lewandowski's Bayern team mate Manuel Neuer was named The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper.Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min won the Puskas Award for goal of the year for his individual strike in a Premier League game against Burnley last December. The of the #Puskas Award 2020...#FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/3hOpgUSE9h— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 17, 2020 Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman was named The Best Women's Coach and Sarah Bouhaddi was awarded The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.The awards are voted on by selected members of the media, national team captains and coaches as well as fans.Categories and Winners:The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (England/Lyon)The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Robet Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman (The Netherlands)The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (France/Lyon)The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany/Bayern Munich)FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World11:Christiane Endler (Chile) (GK); Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Millie Bright (England), Delphine Cascarino (France); Barbara Bonansea(Italy), Veronica Boquete(Italy), Megan Rapinoe (USA); Pernille Harder(Denmark), Vivianne Miedema(Netherlands), Tobin Heath(USA).FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World11: Alisson Becker (Brazil) (GK); Trent-Alexander Arnold (England), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alphoso Davies (Canada); Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Joshua Kimmich (Germany); Lionel Messi (Argentina), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)FIFA Puskás Award: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham vs Burnley)FIFA Fair Play Award: Italy's Mattia Agnese, 17, who helped an opponent who lost consciousness during a game.FIFA Fan Award: Marivaldo Francisco da Silva, a super fan of Brazilian club Sport Club do Recife, who has never missed a home game and takes a 60-kilometre walk to reach the club's stadium for every game. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos