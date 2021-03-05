Football Football Juve's Bentancur tests positive for COVID-19 The 23 year old Bentancur played in Juventus's 3-0 win over Spezia on Tuesday Reuters 05 March, 2021 11:46 IST Reuters 05 March, 2021 11:46 IST Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation, the Serie A champion said on Thursday.The Uruguay international, who has been a regular in Andrea Pirlo's side this season, will miss the weekend Serie A clash with Lazio, and is unlikely to play against Porto in next week's Champions League last 16 second leg. Juventus 3-0 Spezia: Ronaldo marks 600th league game with landmark goal "Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for COVID-19, the player is in isolation and asymptomatic," a Juventus statement read. "The club is in contact with the relevant health authorities."Juve players Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro tested positive for COVID-19 in January and Cristiano Ronaldo did so in October. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.