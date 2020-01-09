Roma extends Cristante deal until 2024

Bryan Cristante has agreed a new deal with Roma that ties him to the Serie A club until 2024.

The midfielder, who joined from Atalanta last year following a spell on loan, was thrilled to commit his future to the Stadio Olimpico outfit.

"I'm delighted to renew my contract," the Italy midfielder told the club's official website. "This is where I want to be, to keep on improving; I believe in the project we are building here and I think it can be very successful."

ALL AGREED



Midfielder Bryan Cristante has committed his long-term future to the club!

#ASRoma #Cristante2024 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 8, 2020

Cristante has made 54 appearances for Roma, scoring five goals and earning warm praise from sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

"I was well aware of Bryan's technical ability even before I came to Roma," said Petrachi. "Once I got here, I also had the chance to observe and appreciate the dedication and drive he brings to his work every day," he added.