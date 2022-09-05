Football

Serie A: Mourinho’s Roma suffers humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese

Roma is fifth on 10 points, one point behind leader Napoli and AC Milan and level with Atalanta and fourth-placed Udinese.

Reuters
05 September, 2022 09:40 IST
05 September, 2022 09:40 IST
Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma suffered a humiliating loss against Udinese in Serie A on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma suffered a humiliating loss against Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Roma is fifth on 10 points, one point behind leader Napoli and AC Milan and level with Atalanta and fourth-placed Udinese.

AS Roma was thrashed 4-0 by a Udinese side which showed no mercy helped by a brilliant early goal from Destiny Udogie on Sunday in its fifth Serie A game of the season.

Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese scored after five minutes through Udogie, who intercepted a pass between defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patricio to slot home.

"I prefer losing one match 4-0 than four matches 1-0," Roma manager Jose Mourinho told reporters after his worst defeat at the helm of a Serie A team in his career.

Lazar Samardzic doubled the score in the 56th from outside the box while fellow midfielder Roberto Pereyra netted a left-foot shot in the 75th after an assist by Jean-Victor Makengo.

Also Read
Milan derby: Leao double earns table topper Milan 3-2 win over Inter

Sandi Lovric slotted home seven minutes later when Pereyra cut the ball back to find him in the middle of the box.

"We conceded goals due to individual mistakes, but for me they are collective mistakes," Mourinho added.

Roma is fifth on 10 points, one point behind leader Napoli and AC Milan and level with Atalanta and fourth-placed Udinese.

Mourinho's side visits Empoli on Sept. 12 while Udinese travels to Sassuolo next Sunday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Transfer Day: Top spenders (clubs) across 5 leagues

Transfer Day: Top 10 most expensive signings across leagues

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us