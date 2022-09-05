Serie A: Mourinho’s Roma suffers humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese

AS Roma was thrashed 4-0 by a Udinese side which showed no mercy helped by a brilliant early goal from Destiny Udogie on Sunday in its fifth Serie A game of the season.

Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese scored after five minutes through Udogie, who intercepted a pass between defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patricio to slot home.

"I prefer losing one match 4-0 than four matches 1-0," Roma manager Jose Mourinho told reporters after his worst defeat at the helm of a Serie A team in his career.

Lazar Samardzic doubled the score in the 56th from outside the box while fellow midfielder Roberto Pereyra netted a left-foot shot in the 75th after an assist by Jean-Victor Makengo.

Sandi Lovric slotted home seven minutes later when Pereyra cut the ball back to find him in the middle of the box.

"We conceded goals due to individual mistakes, but for me they are collective mistakes," Mourinho added.

Roma is fifth on 10 points, one point behind leader Napoli and AC Milan and level with Atalanta and fourth-placed Udinese.

Mourinho's side visits Empoli on Sept. 12 while Udinese travels to Sassuolo next Sunday.