Football

Roma coach Jose Mourinho loses appeal against two-game suspension

Reuters
11 March, 2023 09:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Roma manager Jose Mourinho reacts during a Serie A match against Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome on March 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has lost an appeal against a two-match Serie A ban for his reaction to being sent off in his side’s 2-1 defeat at Cremonese in late February, the Italian Sports Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

Mourinho who was given his marching orders by referee Marco Piccinini at the start of the second half for dissent was fined 10,000 euros ($10,656.00) and will be suspended for Roma’s matches against Sassuolo on Sunday and Lazio on March 19.

The Portuguese manager was allowed to sit in the dugout for Roma’s 1-0 win over Juventus last Sunday after his ban was temporarily suspended following the appeal.

Roma is fourth in the table with 47 points, one point behind third-placed Lazio.

