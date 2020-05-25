Football Football Liverpool, Barcelona join Roma in missing children campaign Roma said that some of the game's biggest clubs, including Barca and European champion Liverpool, will publish on Twitter a video featuring missing children on Monday. AFP ROME 25 May, 2020 17:08 IST More than 200 football clubs have teamed up with Roma in a social media campaign to help the search for missing children around the world, the Serie A outfit said on Monday. - REUTERS AFP ROME 25 May, 2020 17:08 IST More than 200 football clubs have teamed up with Roma in a social media campaign to help the search for missing children around the world, the Serie A outfit said on Monday.In a statement, Roma said that some of the game's biggest clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and European champion Liverpool, will publish on Twitter a video featuring missing children on Monday, which is International Missing Children's Day.The initiative “aims to take advantage of the incredible reach of football clubs on Twitter to raise awareness about 101 children currently separated from their loved ones”, the statement added.Roma published a list of the clubs that had signed up, with 14 other Italian sides and a host of others from leagues around the world taking part in an initiative which stems from a campaign the 'Giallorossi' started last summer.READ| Transfer Rumours: Neymar closer to Barcelona return as PSG eyes Dembele The Serie A outfit has been working with a series of missing persons organisations, publishing with every transfer announcement on its Twitter account a notice of a missing child.The campaign has attracted plaudits and some success, with a number of the children featured in Roma's social media posts being found.Roma said that it had set up Monday's initiative for the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and had the backing of the European Club Association (ECA). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos