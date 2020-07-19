Football Roma vs Inter Milan: Serie A LIVE! Catch the live commentary, stats, goal updates, and highlights from the Serie A match between Roma and Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico. Team Sportstar Rome Last Updated: 19 July, 2020 21:04 IST Inter Milan's Roberto Gagliardini celebrates scoring the side's fourth goal against SPAL on Thursday. - Reuters Team Sportstar Rome Last Updated: 19 July, 2020 21:04 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Serie A 2019/20 match between Roma and Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico. The match is scheduled to start on Monday, 1:15 a.m. IST PREDICTED XIRoma (3-4-3): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Aleksandar Kolarov, Bruno Peres, Jordan Veretout, Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Lorenzo PellegriniInter Milan (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Diego Godin, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez MATCH PREVIEWAhead of the clash against Roma, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said the club is "full of enthusiasm" despite admitting it will be a "very tough game". "We're talking about a well-equipped side, a squad full of excellent players and a great coach. It's a very difficult game that arrives just two days after our away game with SPAL, so we've had to deal with the travelling and one day less to recover, but from a positive point of view we're full of enthusiasm after seeing that the work we're doing is starting to be recognised," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying. WATCH | Check out these three great saves from Inter keeper Samir Handanovič at Roma, to deny Edin Džeko, Miralem Pjanić and Aleksandar Kolarov. Inter Milan is high of confidence as it secured a thumping 4-0 win over SPAL in its previous clash. The club currently occupies the third place on the table and a victory over Roma will cruise it to the second spot. Serie A table-topper Juventus has 77 points while Atalanta and Inter Milan both have 71 points each, holding second and third place respectively.Acknowledging the threat Roma can pose, Conte said, "They're a very good team who set out with the goal of having a big season, so we'll need to be very careful."Source: ANIHEAD-TO-HEADInter Milan has won 16 games, lost 14 and drawn 14 against Roma.Roma form guide: L-L-W-W-WInter Milan form guide: W-L-D-W-W Where can you watch the game live in India?Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Inter Milan live streaming will be available on Sony LIV in India for premium users. It will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.