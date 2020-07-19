Roma vs Inter Milan: Serie A LIVE!

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Serie A 2019/20 match between Roma and Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico.

The match is scheduled to start on Monday, 1:15 a.m. IST

PREDICTED XI Roma (3-4-3): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Aleksandar Kolarov, Bruno Peres, Jordan Veretout, Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko, Lorenzo Pellegrini Inter Milan (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Diego Godin, Antonio Candreva, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez





MATCH PREVIEW



Ahead of the clash against Roma, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said the club is "full of enthusiasm" despite admitting it will be a "very tough game". "We're talking about a well-equipped side, a squad full of excellent players and a great coach. It's a very difficult game that arrives just two days after our away game with SPAL, so we've had to deal with the travelling and one day less to recover, but from a positive point of view we're full of enthusiasm after seeing that the work we're doing is starting to be recognised," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

WATCH | Check out these three great saves from Inter keeper Samir Handanovič at Roma, to deny Edin Džeko, Miralem Pjanić and Aleksandar Kolarov.



Inter Milan is high of confidence as it secured a thumping 4-0 win over SPAL in its previous clash. The club currently occupies the third place on the table and a victory over Roma will cruise it to the second spot. Serie A table-topper Juventus has 77 points while Atalanta and Inter Milan both have 71 points each, holding second and third place respectively.

Acknowledging the threat Roma can pose, Conte said, "They're a very good team who set out with the goal of having a big season, so we'll need to be very careful."



Source: ANI

HEAD-TO-HEAD



Inter Milan has won 16 games, lost 14 and drawn 14 against Roma.



Roma form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Inter Milan form guide: W-L-D-W-W

