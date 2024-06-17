Romania vs Ukraine LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Euro 2024 Group E clash, Preview

PREVIEW

While Romania cruised through the qualifying stages and topped their group, it faces a stern test in its return to the European Championship finals after eight years when it takes on an experienced and motivated Ukraine side on Monday.

Ukraine, making its fourth straight Euros appearance, has a talented squad with players such as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and a fierce desire to put on a performance to give supporters facing war at home something to cheer.

With manager Serhiy Rebrov’s side appearing in its first major tournament since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the former player underlined the importance of its opening Group E clash at the Munich Football Arena.

“I see a lot of kids supporting us when we play and it definitely gives our players extra motivation,” Rebrov said. “Wherever we play we feel the support of all Ukrainians for whom football is a source of positive emotion.

