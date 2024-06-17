MagazineBuy Print

Romania vs Ukraine LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Euro 2024 Group E clash, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Romania and Ukraine.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine’s players take part in a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championship, at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 16, 2024, on the eve of their first group game against Romania.
Ukraine’s players take part in a MD-1 training session during the UEFA Euro 2024 Football Championship, at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on June 16, 2024, on the eve of their first group game against Romania. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

PREVIEW

While Romania cruised through the qualifying stages and topped their group, it faces a stern test in its return to the European Championship finals after eight years when it takes on an experienced and motivated Ukraine side on Monday.

Ukraine, making its fourth straight Euros appearance, has a talented squad with players such as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and a fierce desire to put on a performance to give supporters facing war at home something to cheer.

With manager Serhiy Rebrov’s side appearing in its first major tournament since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the former player underlined the importance of its opening Group E clash at the Munich Football Arena.

“I see a lot of kids supporting us when we play and it definitely gives our players extra motivation,” Rebrov said. “Wherever we play we feel the support of all Ukrainians for whom football is a source of positive emotion.

Read full previewHERE

When and where will the Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on Monday, June 17, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match in India?
The Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

