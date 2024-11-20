 />
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Romania awarded 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off

Romania and second-placed Kosovo was abandoned in stoppage time after the Kosovo players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from home fans.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 21:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A scuffle between Romania’s and Kosovo’s players during a UEFA Nations League match.
A scuffle between Romania’s and Kosovo’s players during a UEFA Nations League match. | Photo Credit: AP
A scuffle between Romania’s and Kosovo’s players during a UEFA Nations League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Romania has been awarded a 3-0 victory over Kosovo after its UEFA Nations League match in Bucharest was abandoned when the visiting team walked off, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The game between Group C2 leaders Romania and second-placed Kosovo was abandoned in stoppage time on Friday after the Kosovo players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from home fans, which Romania has denied.

ALSO READ | Why was Romania vs Kosovo suspended in UEFA Nations League 2024-25?

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) was fined 128,000 euros ($135,000) following multiple charges, including discriminatory behaviour and improper conduct by the team.

The FRF has also been ordered to close its stadium for the next home match due to racist and discriminatory behaviour by the team’s supporters.

The Football Federation of Kosovo will pay a fine of 6,000 euros for the improper conduct of its team. 

Romania topped the group with 15 points and Kosovo finished second with 12.

Related Topics

Romania /

Kosovo /

UEFA Nations League

