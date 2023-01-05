Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled at his new home - Al Nassr - on Tuesday at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh just two days before the club plays its first game of 2023.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner completed a shock move to the Asian country on a two-year-deal which makes him the highest paid footballer in the world.

Post his presentation in front of the home fans, the Portuguese has been involved in training sessions ahead of Al Nassr’s home game against Al Ta’ee on Thursday.

During the press conference at the presentation ceremony on Tuesday, Ronaldo said that he is eager to make his debut for the club. He even completed his medical upon arrival at the new club.

The forward, however, may not be taking the field on Thursday. The reason is his two-match ban imposed by England’s Football Association in November 2022 for hitting an Everton fan during his stint with Manchester United.

FIFA’s ‘Regulation on the Status and Transfer of Players’ states in section 12.1 that, “Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level. When issuing the ITC, the former association shall notify the new association via TMS of any such disciplinary sanction that has yet to be (entirely) served.”

Ronaldo was also fined £150,000 for the incident that occurred in April 2022. He was set to serve the suspension in England but switched to the new club after the World Cup.

As a result, Ronaldo is expected to be available for selection only after the two-game suspension on January 21. Al Nassr will play Ettifaq.