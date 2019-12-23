Ronaldo, Dybala, Higuain attack not to blame for Supercoppa defeat - Sarri

Maurizio Sarri conceded Juventus lacked energy in its 3-1 Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Lazio, but the coach insisted the selection of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in attack was not to blame.

The Bianconeri was beaten by Lazio for the second time this month, failing to defend its Supercoppa title as Senad Lulic scored one goal and had a hand in another.

The loss in Saudi Arabia came despite Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain starting together again, as they had in wins over Udinese and Sampdoria.

Yet while acknowledging flaws in Juve's display, Sarri was keen to point out Higuain was substituted and replaced by Aaron Ramsey - a midfielder - with the game still level at 1-1.

"We arrived at this game short of energy, physically and mentally," Sarri told a news conference. "This happens. Meanwhile, Lazio are experiencing a moment of incredible form.

"We are sorry we lost a title, but we still have many competitions to play for in the next five months. There is anger, but crying over it does not solve the problems.

"We did not lose because of the front three, since we conceded the [second and third] goals after I added a midfielder."

After two reverses at the hands of Lazio, Juventus may now find itself going up against the Rome outfit again in pursuit of the Scudetto.

Lazio is six points behind second-placed Juve in third but with a game in hand.

Sarri said: "I have a positive record against Lazio, and I don't think that the players will be influenced by these two games.

"As I said before the game, I don't think this final can affect the next five months of the league championship."