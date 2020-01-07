Ronaldo pleased to put pressure on Inter with first Serie A hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick as Juventus overcame Cagliari and he was pleased to put the pressure on Inter, who topped the league during the mid-season break.

After a goalless first half at Allianz Stadium, Ronaldo showed great anticipation to beat Sebastian Walukiewicz to Ragnar Klavan's loose pass and round Robin Olsen for the opener.

The 34-year-old added a second from the penalty spot following Marko Rog's foul on Paulo Dybala.

Gonzalo Higuain extended Juve's lead further in the 81st minute and five seconds after Cagliari restarted the match Ronaldo slotted in his third.

The victory sent Maurizio Sarri's men three points clear of Inter ahead of the Nerazzurri's trip to Napoli later on Monday.

"The year has started very well. The most important thing despite the hat-trick is that the team wins," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

"We played well and created a lot of chances. I am pleased with the hat-trick, but the most important thing was to win and put pressure on Inter.

"The team is getting better, not just in defence but in all areas. We must improve in all aspects, not just one. We are a complete squad and have to work together in every move."

On whether he will watch Inter's game against Napoli, Ronaldo added: "I don't know, but obviously I hope Inter lose, because that would help us.

"In any case, we've done what we needed to do and can only wait now."