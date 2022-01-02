Ronaldo tests COVID-19 positive

Ronaldo Nazario has tested positive of COVID-19, as confirmed by his club, Cruzeiro, on Sunday.

"Cruzeiro reports that this Sunday morning Ronaldo Nazário tested positive for Covid-19. This makes it impossible for him to go to Belo Horizonte today, as well as his presence in the commemorative actions for the club's anniversary," the club tweetd.

The Brazilian forward adds to the list of football personnel infected with the virus, shortly after Lionel Messi of PSG tested positive.

The 45-year-old recently acquired majority stakes in the Brazilian club Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, simply known as Cruzeiro, and was expected to be present at the club's 101-year anniversary.