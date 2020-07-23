Serie A LIVE: Ronaldo, Juventus aim to seal title at Udinese

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR's LIVE coverage of the Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

MATCH PREVIEW

After Inter Milan played out a frustrating goalless draw against Fiorentina on Wednesday, Juventus now has a chance to seal the title tonight when it travels to Udinese.

Maurizio Sarri's Juve needs just one more win to bag its ninth consecutive 'Scudetto'

The road looks clear for the away for tonight's fixture as Inter dropped two points. Juventus is six point point clear of second-placed Atalanta and has a great chance of winning its 36th Serie A title.

Antonio Conte's Inter is third, which dominated on a rainy night at the San Siro on Wednesday, finds itself one point behind Atalanta with three games to play.

Udinese goes into the Juventus lclash evel on 36 points with Genoa and a shock win could ensure its Serie A safety for the next 12 months.

-Second place means nothing to me, says Inter's Conte-

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte says finishing second in Serie A would have no significance for him and would just mean that his team was “the first of the losers”.

“History is written by the winners, the others just go and read about it,” Conte said after his side were held 0-0 by Fiorentina on Thursday, keeping them third in Serie A.

“It's important to get as high as we can and the lads know that. But if we're talking about second place, I say it's the first of the losers. There are those who are content with this, but it has no meaning for me.”

Inter has clinched its place in the Champions League next season while Juventus is all but certain to wrap up a ninth successive title.

“This year we have reaped less than we sowed and we are trying to work on the mentality and develop a killer-instinct, which a great team must have if it wants to fight for something important,” Conte said.

Conte also criticised speculation linking forward Lautaro Martinez with a move to Barcelona after the end of the season.

“It annoys me because they sew discord around him,” he said. “We're talking about a 22-year-old boy who is establishing himself and has a path ahead of him.

“Clearly, he can alternate between positive and less positive moments in this phase. I am interested in him trying his best and giving everything he has.”

PREDICTED XI

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Maia, Nuytinck; Larsen, De Paul, Fofana, Zeegelaar; Sema, Nestorovski, Lasagna

Juventus: Szczensy; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, Sandro; Bentancur, Matuidi, Rabiot; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo