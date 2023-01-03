Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on December 31, 2022 on a two-year contract, paying the Portuguese player €200 million per year.

Following the transfer, Al Nassr’s following on social media platform Instagram has sky rocketed from 800,000 to over 6 million, and counting. According to reports, there have been enquiries by multiple broadcasters to telecast the games of the club in Europe as well.

The club has offered various commercial incentives in order to convince Ronaldo to join the team. “History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the team had said after the signing.

Where will Ronaldo be presented to the fans?

Al Nassr’s home stadium, Mrsool Park, will hold the unveiling ceremony of CR7. The venue has a capacity of 25,000.

When is Ronaldo’s presentation ceremony at Al Nassr?

Ronaldo’s unveiling ceremony starts at 7pm local time (4pm GMT and 9:30pm IST).

Where to watch Ronaldo’s presentation ceremony live?

Ronaldo’s presentation will be broadcasted and streamed by SSC (Saudi Sports Company). The broadcasters confirmed the listing on their Twitter handle.

كريستيانو رونالدو -

أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩



📺 شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م pic.twitter.com/RPely1Ngk9 — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) January 2, 2023

The social media accounts of Al Nassr will also provide periodic updates, pictures and videos from the event.

More on Al Nassr and Ronaldo’s arrival...

Al Nassr goes into 2023 sitting top of the Saudi Pro League with 26 points after 11 matches, having won eight games and lost just once.

Ronaldo, a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, touched down in the capital late on Monday, according to Al Ekhbariya state run TV, and is staying at a luxury hotel with his entourage.

“He brought a big team of assistants and even a private security firm,” an official told AFP.

Al Nassr is expecting a full stadium for the unveiling, according to one official who did not want to be named.