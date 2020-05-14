Rumour Has It: Barca, Juve and Man City in three-way swap deal, Dembele to join Man Utd

Luring Lautaro Martinez from Inter to Barcelona appears complicated. Barca is reportedly determined to sign Martinez as the Spanish giant looks to bring in a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

But, Barca reportedly needs some help from other clubs to get the deal over the line.

TOP STORY – TRIO KEY TO LAUTARO DEAL

Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City are set for a three-way swap involving Inter star Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport.

Martinez has been tipped to swap Inter for Barcelona but the La Liga champion is trying to drive down the price.

The proposed exchange deal would see Nelson Semedo leave Barca for City, allowing Joao Cancelo to return to Inter as Martinez moves to Camp Nou.

READ| Rumour Has It: Barcelona, Juventus close to agreeing four-player exchange deal

ROUND-UP

- Manchester United has agreed a £62million (€70m) deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, reports TodoFichajes. Dembele has been linked with United, Chelsea and Barca.

- The Telegraph says Bundesliga titleholder Bayern Munich is preparing a €56m (£50m) bid for City star Leroy Sane, who is set to return to Germany.

- Could Houssem Aouar replace Miralem Pjanic at Juventus? Pjanic is reportedly set to sign for Barca despite interest from United and Le10Sport claims Juve is eyeing Lyon star Aouar.

READ| Rumour Has It: Barcelona, Inter agreement for Lautaro 'imminent'

- Exchange deals might be needed for Juve to have a chance of completing its dream transfers. Linked to former star and United midfielder Paul Pogba, Il Bianconero says Douglas Costa, Adrien Rabiot and Federico Bernardeschi could be used to tempt the Red Devils. An exchange deal with Chelsea could also see Douglas Costa and Aaron Ramsey, and Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri, trade places.

- Dries Mertens prefers a move to Inter over Chelsea should he leave Napoli, according to Sky Sport Italia. The Belgium international is set to become a free agent.

- Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter is focused on bringing Brescia and Italy sensation Sandro Tonali to San Siro.