Rumour Has It: PSG yet to begin contract talks with Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly yet to begin talks with Neymar over a new deal. The Brazil international was linked with a return to Barcelona before the start of this season, but ended up staying in Paris. Yet after claims last month that Neymar wanted a new deal at PSG, it is reported no negotiations have been held just yet. WATCH| Neymar ready to face Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel confirms TOP STORY – PSG YET TO BEGIN CONTRACT TALKS WITH NEYMAR PSG and Neymar are yet to meet to discuss a possible extension, according to Le Parisien. Neymar, 28, is contracted to PSG until 2022, but there have been no talks over a stay beyond then. The forward is expected to return from injury in PSG's Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. ROUND-UP - Barcelona appears to have found its replacement for the injured Ousmane Dembele. Sport reports the La Liga giant has decided to pay Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite's release clause of €18million. Braithwaite has six goals in 24 La Liga games this season.WATCH| Champions League: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG - H2H Preview - Bayern Munich is lining up a replacement for Jerome Boateng. France Football reports RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has a €60m release clause, has become a priority for Bayern. - With Champions League football next season slipping away from Roma, the Serie A club may be unable to sign Chris Smalling. Corriere dello Sport reports Tottenham, Everton and Juventus are interested in Smalling, with Manchester United wanting €20m (£16.7m) for the 30-year-old.WATCH| Alexander-Arnold thankful for Cafu praise, but unfazed about Ballon d'Or talk - Two of Arsenal 18-year-olds are apparently attracting interest from Liverpool. Football Insider reports the runaway Premier League leader is looking at Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. - Roma is considering a move for RB Leipzig right-back Lukas Klostermann, according to CalcioMercato. Klostermann, 23, has been capped eight times by Germany.