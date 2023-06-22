MagazineBuy Print

Southampton appoints Swansea boss Martin as new manager

Southampton was relegated from the Premier League last season and the 37-year-old Englishman has been tasked with bringing the club back to the top flight from the second-tier Championship.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 07:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Swansea City manager Russell Martin before the match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on February 11, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Swansea City manager Russell Martin before the match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on February 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Swansea City manager Russell Martin before the match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on February 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Southampton has appointed Russell Martin as its new manager on a three-year contract with the former defender leaving his role at Swansea City, the south-coast club said on Wednesday.

Southampton was relegated from the Premier League last season and the 37-year-old Englishman has been tasked with bringing the club back to the top flight from the second-tier Championship.

Also Read | Treble-winner Gundogan to join Barcelona from Man City: Reports

“It’s a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history,” Martin said.

“My aim is to get this club back where it belongs - in the top flight of English football. I am ready for this challenge and will give everything to achieve this aim and to give the supporters a team that makes them proud.”

Martin took over Swansea ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and led the Welsh club to 15th in his first season but improved to a 10th place finish last season, narrowly missing out on a playoff berth by three points.

Inspired by Barcelona and Manchester City, Martin attempted to replicate a similar style of play at Swansea as it routinely dominated possession in the Championship.

Also Read | Serie A: Roma signs Europa League winner Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt

“He is a fantastic fit for what we are trying to achieve, with a strong record of developing and nurturing young, talented players to fulfil their potential and deliver results on the pitch,” Saints’ new director of football Jason Wilcox said.

Martin had a little over a year left on his Swansea contract, having signed a three-year deal in 2021.

“The club also stands firm in our belief that we are owed full compensation for Russell, and we will continue working diligently and strategically to protect the best interests of the club,” Swansea said.

