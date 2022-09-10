Football

Russia to host Bosnia in November football friendly

Russia’s national teams were barred from international competition over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”.

Reuters
10 September, 2022 04:31 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The friendly game between Russia and Bosnia will take place in St Petersburg on Nov. 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The friendly game between Russia and Bosnia will take place in St Petersburg on Nov. 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

Russia will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly match in November, the Bosnia Football Association announced on its official website on Friday, sparking criticism from Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic and the mayor of Sarajevo.

The game will take place in St Petersburg on Nov. 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

Bosnia failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Argentina to wear purple away kit representing gender equality

“The decision is not good. I am speechless,” Pjanic was quoted as saying by Bosnian media. “In the national Football Association, they know what I think.”

The 32-year-old former Juventus and Barcelona player has made 107 international appearances since his debut in 2008. He now plays for Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates.

The mayor of Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo, Benjamina Karic, also reacted negatively on social media to the decision.

“Sarajevo as the city which has been under the longest siege from aggressors and me as a mayor strongly condemn the decision by the national Football Association to play a friendly match with Russia,” she posted on Twitter.

“Unless the decision is reversed, we will cease cooperation with the Football Association, which so far has been fruitful.”

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic all said they would not play their World Cup qualifiers against Russia back in March before Russia’s national teams were banned from international competition.

