The latest issue of Sportstar

Re-trial of ex-footballer Giggs abandoned after charges dropped - PA Media

Giggs faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 15:13 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs leaves the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on August 31, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs leaves the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on August 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs leaves the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on August 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The re-trial of ex-Manchester United football player Ryan Giggs over domestic violence allegations has been abandoned, PA Media reported on Tuesday, after the charges were withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Giggs, 49, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville’s sister, Emma.

In a trial last year, the jury was discharged after failing to reach verdicts on the charges. Giggs had denied all charges.

More to follow

